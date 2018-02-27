Schools, hospitals use germ-killing robots to fight the flu

Robots and bright lights could be the key to fighting the flu this season in classrooms and hospitals like Vanderbilt Medical Center.

A school in Oklahoma is using germ-killing robots to safeguard students and staff from getting sick.

The robots flood classrooms with ultraviolet radiation, killing resistant germs.

"This is proactive," said Malinda Hart with Xenex, the company that manufactures the robots. "We're helping the school to make sure that it's creating a safe environment for the teachers, the staff and the students."

Each classroom takes about 20 minutes to fully disinfect. These Xenex robots are typically used in hospitals.

"So we're bringing that bioburden down so any germs or bacteria that are lurking in that room, we're going to get rid of them," Hart explained.

In fact, Vanderbilt University uses the same type of robot to keep certain rooms clean.

The program was launched last year in the burn unit where patients are extremely vulnerable to infection.

A study showed the robot cleaning reduced common infections by 30 percent.

