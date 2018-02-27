Bruce Barry breaks the silence on his wife's affair, tweeting support for mayor

Bruce Barry has made a name for himself as a Vanderbilt professor and regular contributor to the Nashville Scene. (WSMV file photo)

Since Mayor Megan Barry admitted to an affair with her former bodyguard Sgt. Rob Forrest on Jan. 31, one voice has been notably absent in the scandal -- that of her husband, Bruce Barry.

That ended today when the Vanderbilt sociology professor tweeted multiple times in support of his wife.

On Tuesday, Vanderbilt released a poll on the mayor's approval rating since news broke of her scandalous affair, which shows an 11 percent drop in popularity. However, the mayor still sits at an approval rating of 61 percent, considered a high level of support for any elected official, especially one in the midst of a major scandal.

Bruce shared a link to to the university's report, re-tweeted his wife's statement on the poll, and quoted two excerpts from the article.

“The mayor is amazingly popular,” Geer said. “Sixty-one percent is a good number for any elected official." — Bruce Barry (@brucebarry) February 27, 2018

Bruce has not publicly commented on the scandal in his own words, but his tweets might reveal a window into how he's processed the news.

Until today, Bruce has steered clear of his wife's scandal, only tweeting jokes and light-hearted political commentary that suggest he is in good spirits.

By comparison, Sgt. Forrest's soon-to-be ex-wife, Penny Forrest, filed for divorce from the former Metro Police veteran on Friday, citing "irreconcilable difference." The filing also includes a temporary injunction.

