Public resources used for mayor's damage control

Mayor Megan Barry is sticking to her schedule, but it seems everywhere she goes, she can't evade questions about her affair and whether she used tax dollars for personal gain.

"We absolutely cooperated with the TBI. We said we would and we have been," said Barry at a housing event last week.

The mayor hired a personal attorney. Yet when it comes to public relations, she's using metro resources, people like Metro's director of communications Sean Braisted.

Thursday Braisted released a statement about nude photos found on her former bodyguard's cell phone.

Friday, he pushed out a press release saying District Attorney Glenn Funk should recuse himself from the criminal investigation, and her statement about the affair, which she said was strictly personal, is posted on metro's public website.

"Is it ok that metro employees are handling all this," we asked. "No, this is not a P.R. campaign," said Ben Cunningham, a Tea Party activist with the group Tennessee Tax Revolt.

Cunningham said using Metro resources for damage control is abuse of tax payer money.

"They are paid by public funds and they need to be involved only in public business, not defending her. She's quite capable of doing that. She's quite capable of hiring people to do that, but we don't need to be using public money for this P.R. campaign," said Cunningham.

Braisted said Cunningham is incorrect. He said, "I'm doing my job. I don't get to dictate what the media focuses on as it relates to Mayor Barry and this administration."

"Their main concern right now should be public policy and public business, not this other issue. That is something the mayor should resolve herself," said Cunningham.

For perspective, we reached out to the press secretary for the Governor of Missouri Eric Greitens.

Greitens is going through a sex scandal of his own.

He was indicted for invasion of privacy after he allegedly photographed the woman he was having an affair with naked with out her consent.

We asked Greiten's press secretary how they are handling the governor's personal crisis.

That press secretary told News 4, any questions related to Greiten's indictment are being addressed by the spokesperson for Greiten's personal legal team.