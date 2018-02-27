Avoiding scammers: building and codes director offers advice for tornado victims

It may be a sad reality -- when we see scenes of devastation after a tornado, scammers are often close behind. Some are trying to make sure this week's victims understand what to expect from a crew or handyman. It's advice homeowners can use to protect themselves.

In Montgomery County's Farmington subdivision Tuesday, there was blue tarp on the roof every few houses. Stairs led up to homes that were no longer there.

Crews worked to clear off the streets while neighbors tried to spray away debris from their homes. Some neighbors feel small next to the overwhelming amount of work ahead.

Director of Clarksville's Building and Codes Department Mike Baker doesn't want those neighbors to be cheated.

"Unfortunately, they're going to be here, and we can't catch them all," said Baker, referring to scammers. "They prey on their time of need. Sometimes they exaggerate repairs."

That's why he wants people to know a few things about crews.

Baker said work costing more than $25,000 requires a state license. Lower than that, the crew must have worker's compensation insurance and get a permit with the city or county's building and codes department.

"We charge for a permit on basically every construction project," said Baker.

There are exceptions. Baker said minor work like replacing shingles or repairing gutters wouldn't require a permit. He said scammers sometimes work through this fact and roofing work is the area to be most wary.

Baker advises homeowners to request references for the company doing the work and to confirm they've pulled permits before -- even in those cases where permits aren't required.

Baker's also telling homeowners not to pull the permit for a contractor themselves and not pay for the work up-front.

"We advise not to pay them until they're completed," he said. "If they want to do the job, they can afford to buy the materials first."

