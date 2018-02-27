Medical cannabis bill passes subcommittee with Speaker Harwell's decisive vote

The Criminal Justice Subcommittee passed the Medical Cannabis Only Act on Tuesday after the tie-breaking vote was cast by House Speaker Beth Harwell, also a co-sponsor of the bill.

“I believe it is time for us to take action on the state level with regards to medical marijuana,” said Speaker Harwell in a release Monday. “I am in favor of this legislation, which does not allow for the smoking of medical marijuana--I am not in favor of that approach. However, the federal government continues to be a roadblock for legitimate research or medical uses of medical cannabis, but other states have enacted laws to help patients, and Tennessee should do the same.”

Harwell signed on as co-sponsor of the bill just yesterday along with Chairman of the House Health Subcommittee Dr. Bryan Terry (R-Murfreesboro). The bill was originally sponsored by Representative Jeremy Faison (R-Cosby) and Senator Steve Dickerson, MD (R-Nashville).

“States that have enacted a medical cannabis program have seen a decrease in opioid use," said Speaker Harwell. "While I don’t see this as a cure-all for the opioid epidemic, I do see a true medical cannabis program, such as is being proposed, as another tool for the medical community in this fight.”

The three committee members that vote in favor of the bill were Reps.Tilman Goins (R-Morristown), Sherry Jones (D-Nashville) and Raumesh Akbari (D-Memphis).

Three members of the Criminal Justice Subcommittee voted against the bill, Reps. William Lamberth (R-Cottontown), Michael G. Curcio (R-Dickson) and James (Micah) Van Huss (R-Jonesborough).

The deciding vote was cast by Speaker Beth Harwell.

Next, the bill will advance to the full committee for a vote. The day of that vote has not yet been announced.

Tennessee Medical Cannabis Trade Association (TMCTA) executive director Glenn Anderson issued the following statement after Speaker Beth Harwell and Rep. Bryan Terry M.D. (R-Murfreesboro) signed onto the Medical Cannabis Only Act:

“The Tennessee Medical Cannabis Trade Association applauds Speaker Harwell and Dr. Terry for co-sponsoring the Medical Cannabis Only Act, legislation to allow Tennessee patients with certain health conditions safe access to regulated medical cannabis oil-based manufactured products only. Recent poll results from across Tennessee confirm and validate what everyone already knows: that it doesn’t matter where you go in our state, Tennesseans support restoring patient freedom with a conservative, state-based medical cannabis only bill. Two-thirds of the U.S. has access to medical cannabis but not Tennesseans. The Medical Cannabis Only Act provides industry oversight and safe patient access with law enforcement at the table. Now is the time for a medically responsible solution to help our sickest residents and prevent law-abiding Tennesseans from turning to the black market.”

