I-440 continues deteriorating as crews work to patch potholes

Video shot alongside I-440 shows just how bad it is getting, with chunks of concrete scattered across the interstate and on the shoulder.

Interstate 440 is a nightmare for drivers.

Now, chunks of concrete are literally popping up out of the roadway, and we are still several months away from an overhaul repaving project.

“It's crazy! Fix the roads! Fix them!” says a frustrated Calvin Strange.

Joan Mayhugh drives on I-440 and said, “I think it's time they did something. I lost one of my wheels, it cost a lot of money.”

Hundreds of tons of patching materials have been used already as a Band-Aid.

“It’s one of the roughest roads,” said Strange. “(I-440) is one of the roughest, poorest maintained roads I’ve ever been on.”

TDOT says they hear from the public daily about the problems on the roads, and specifically I-440.

“I’ve lived here for 20 years,” Strange said. “I've probably been on 440 five times.”

TDOT says this is one of the rainiest February's on record they have had to deal with. So, anytime the sun is out, they are going to be out patching potholes.

Drone video shows the view from above and the traffic that backs up as a result.

TDOT sent News 4 a statement saying, "TDOT is currently developing a major rehabilitation project to replace the pavement. The project will also include safety enhancements and address points of congestion along the route. The project is expected to get underway late summer 2018. Until then, TDOT crews will continue to patch potholes on a regular basis.”

Calvin Strange said, “They're just going to get bigger and bigger, and deeper and deeper.”

TDOT says a contract bid will be awarded in a few months, and work will start sometime either late summer or early fall. It will take three years to complete the project.

