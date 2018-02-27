4WARN Weather Alert: Storms, flooding possible through Thursday

A 4WARN Weather Alert has been issued for now through Thursday because of heavy rain and thunderstorms headed for the Midstate that could cause flash flooding and some river flooding.

According to News 4 Meteorologist Melanie Layden, over the next two days, we'll see periods of rain, some heavy, and some accompanied by thunderstorms that have the possibility of turning severe in isolated areas. Strong winds will also be a factor Wednesday afternoon.

A Flood Watch is in effect for Middle Tennessee from noon Wednesday through Thursday morning.

Most of the Midstate will receive 1 to 2 inches of rain. Areas south of Interstate 40 will pick up anywhere between 2 to 4 inches of rain.

The best chance for severe thunderstorms will remain south of Middle Tennessee. That said, a stronger storm or two will be possible along the Tennessee-Alabama line late Wednesday afternoon into the overnight hours.

There will be some flash flooding, in all likelihood, and some additional river flooding.

