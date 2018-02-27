4WARN Weather Alert issued for severe storms, flood watch through Thursday

A 4WARN Weather Alert has been issued until Thursday because of severe thunderstorms headed for the Mid-state that could cause flash flooding and some river flooding.

According to News 4 Meteorologist Dan Thomas, in the next 48 hours (beginning late Tuesday evening) we'll have periods of rain, some heavy, and some accompanied by thunderstorms.

A Flood Watch goes into effect for all of Middle Tennessee from noon tomorrow through noon Thursday. Most of the Mid-state will receive 1 to 2 inches of rain. Some areas (likely southern tier) will pick up 2 to 4 inches.

The best chance for severe thunderstorms will remain south of Middle Tennessee. That said, a stronger storm or two will be possible along the Tennessee-Alabama line tomorrow afternoon and early evening.

There will be some flash flooding in all likelihood and some additional river flooding.

