4WARN ALERT: Many roads closed as flooding impacts Middle TN

Water is out of the banks of the Duck River in Columbia near Riverside Drive on Wednesday afternoon. (WSMV)

This car was caught in flooding on Old Hickory Boulevard in Hermitage. (WSMV)

A 4WARN Weather Alert has been issued through Thursday because of the threat of flash flooding as storms continue to move through Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky.

The southwestern portion of Middle Tennessee remains under a Flash Flood Warning. A Flood Advisory remains in effect for several areas, including Davidson, Rutherford and Williamson counties.

Around 1 inch of rain is possible near the Tennessee-Kentucky border, 2 to 3 inches of rain is possible in the Nashville area and residents along the Tennessee-Alabama border could see up to 4 to 8 inches of rain.

Nearly a dozen county school systems will be closed or are opening late on Thursday because of flooding. Several school systems across southern Middle Tennessee also closed early on Wednesday because of the threat of flooding. (Click for full list)

FLOOD ADVISORY for many counties in Middle Tennessee, including Davidson, Rutherford, and Williamson! Southwest KY has a FLOOD ADVISORY. FLASH FLOOD WARNING for southwest TN. Watch out for roads covered in water by poor drainage areas, creeks, & streams out of their banks! pic.twitter.com/qfhPB93Emn — Dan Thomas (@WSMVDanThomas) March 1, 2018

Flood Warnings have been issued by the National Weather Service for the Duck River in Centerville and Columbia, the Buffalo River near Lobelville, Shoal Creek near Iron City, the Elk River in Fayetteville and near Prospect, and Richland Creek above Pulaski.

The Duck River has reached flood stage in Maury County. As of 6:30 a.m. Thursday, the water level was at 32.38 feet. Flood stage is 32 feet. The river levels are expected to reach 39.5 feet by Friday. When the river level hits 34.5 feet, the Riverside Elementary School grounds will be flooded.

Across Maury County, Rally Hill Road is already impassable. Maury County emergency management officials said the water is not threatening any homes along the road, but they have made the decision to reroute school buses to avoid the area.

WOW! Duck River levels in Columbia have already risen more than 2 feet since we arrived around 4 this morning. It’s now at 31.5, that’s a half foot from flood stage pic.twitter.com/xp4w0YjK9A — Kim St. Onge (@KimWSMV) March 1, 2018

In Fayetteville, flooding is expected to reach near record levels by Thursday morning on the Elk River. The weather service says the Elk River will rise to 20.5 feet. At 20.7 feet, the flood waters would reach the City Pumping Station. The record crest for Fayetteville is 20.8 feet on Dec. 26, 2015.

On Wednesday evening, the Cumberland River in downtown Nashville was just a few feet from levels seen during the devastating floods in 2010, long before the heaviest of forecasted storms will blow through the region.

Here's a list of the road closures currently being reported:

GILES COUNTY

Minnow Branch

Gunter Smith Road

Old Campbellsville Road

Horne Hill Road

Weakley Creek Road

Green Valley Road

Tight Bark Road

Roberson Road

Little Dry Creek (in curve across from McCormick Farms) and Ball Hollow Estates

Clear Creek Circle at spillway

Kimbrough Road

Dog Branch Road

Earl Townsend Road

Big Dry Creek

Sugar Creek Road near Highway 11

700 Block of Kerr Hill Road

Factory Creek Road

Shuler Branch Road

Annie Wade Road

Highway 129 (Cornersville Highway) from Exit 27 of I-65

LINCOLN COUNTY

State Route 129 (LM 1)

State Route 273 (Between LM 13 and 15)

MARSHALL COUNTY

State Route 272 at Verona Caney Road

State Route 271 (LM 7.1)

MAURY COUNTY

State Route 7 at Pulaski Highway

State Route 245 at Moores Lane

Rally Hill Road

PERRY COUNTY

State Route 438 (Between LM 20 and 21)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

Trinity Road between Arno Road and Murfreesboro Road

At the Land Between the Lakes, the Hillman Ferry, Energy and Piney Campgrounds, basic camping and dispersed camping will be closed starting Thursday and not reopen until facilities are safe for the public.

“We care deeply about visitor safety and resource conservation,” said Land Between the Lakes Area Supervisor Tina Talley. “Wet conditions and submerging many campgrounds, boat ramps and roads so we’ve closed areas for public safety.”

