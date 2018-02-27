4WARN ALERT: Many roads closed as flooding impacts Middle TN - WSMV News 4

4WARN ALERT: Many roads closed as flooding impacts Middle TN

This car was caught in flooding on Old Hickory Boulevard in Hermitage. (WSMV) This car was caught in flooding on Old Hickory Boulevard in Hermitage. (WSMV)
Water is out of the banks of the Duck River in Columbia near Riverside Drive on Wednesday afternoon. (WSMV) Water is out of the banks of the Duck River in Columbia near Riverside Drive on Wednesday afternoon. (WSMV)
News 4 is monitoring the flooding along the Duck River. (WSMV) News 4 is monitoring the flooding along the Duck River. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A 4WARN Weather Alert has been issued through Thursday because of the threat of flash flooding as storms continue to move through Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky.

The southwestern portion of Middle Tennessee remains under a Flash Flood Warning. A Flood Advisory remains in effect for several areas, including Davidson, Rutherford and Williamson counties.

Around 1 inch of rain is possible near the Tennessee-Kentucky border, 2 to 3 inches of rain is possible in the Nashville area and residents along the Tennessee-Alabama border could see up to 4 to 8 inches of rain.

Nearly a dozen county school systems will be closed or are opening late on Thursday because of flooding. Several school systems across southern Middle Tennessee also closed early on Wednesday because of the threat of flooding. (Click for full list)

WEATHER COVERAGE: Weather alerts | 4WARN Live Doppler Radar | 4WARN Interactive Radar | 4WARN 7-day forecast | Snowbird closings | Download the 4WARN Weather App 

Flood Warnings have been issued by the National Weather Service for the Duck River in Centerville and Columbia, the Buffalo River near Lobelville, Shoal Creek near Iron City, the Elk River in Fayetteville and near Prospect, and Richland Creek above Pulaski.

The Duck River has reached flood stage in Maury County. As of 6:30 a.m. Thursday, the water level was at 32.38 feet. Flood stage is 32 feet. The river levels are expected to reach 39.5 feet by Friday. When the river level hits 34.5 feet, the Riverside Elementary School grounds will be flooded.

Across Maury County, Rally Hill Road is already impassable. Maury County emergency management officials said the water is not threatening any homes along the road, but they have made the decision to reroute school buses to avoid the area.

In Fayetteville, flooding is expected to reach near record levels by Thursday morning on the Elk River. The weather service says the Elk River will rise to 20.5 feet. At 20.7 feet, the flood waters would reach the City Pumping Station. The record crest for Fayetteville is 20.8 feet on Dec. 26, 2015.

On Wednesday evening, the Cumberland River in downtown Nashville was just a few feet from levels seen during the devastating floods in 2010, long before the heaviest of forecasted storms will blow through the region.

Here's a list of the road closures currently being reported:

GILES COUNTY

  • Minnow Branch
  • Gunter Smith Road
  • Old Campbellsville Road
  • Horne Hill Road
  • Weakley Creek Road
  • Green Valley Road
  • Tight Bark Road
  • Roberson Road
  • Little Dry Creek (in curve across from McCormick Farms) and Ball Hollow Estates
  • Clear Creek Circle at spillway
  • Kimbrough Road
  • Dog Branch Road
  • Earl Townsend Road
  • Big Dry Creek
  • Sugar Creek Road near Highway 11
  • 700 Block of Kerr Hill Road
  • Factory Creek Road
  • Shuler Branch Road
  • Annie Wade Road
  • Highway 129 (Cornersville Highway) from Exit 27 of I-65

LINCOLN COUNTY

  • State Route 129 (LM 1)
  • State Route 273 (Between LM 13 and 15)

MARSHALL COUNTY

  • State Route 272 at Verona Caney Road
  • State Route 271 (LM 7.1)

MAURY COUNTY

  • State Route 7 at Pulaski Highway
  • State Route 245 at Moores Lane
  • Rally Hill Road

PERRY COUNTY

  • State Route 438 (Between LM 20 and 21)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

  • Trinity Road between Arno Road and Murfreesboro Road

At the Land Between the Lakes, the Hillman Ferry, Energy and Piney Campgrounds, basic camping and dispersed camping will be closed starting Thursday and not reopen until facilities are safe for the public.

“We care deeply about visitor safety and resource conservation,” said Land Between the Lakes Area Supervisor Tina Talley. “Wet conditions and submerging many campgrounds, boat ramps and roads so we’ve closed areas for public safety.”

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

