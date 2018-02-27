Reward offered for info about disappearance of Watertown man

Human remains identified as being David Riemens were found on Taylor Road near Watertown. Riemens disappeared in August 2012. (WSMV)

A reward is being offered for information about David Riemens' disappearance and death. (Photo: Wilson County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities are seeking information about the 2012 disappearance of a Watertown man.

David Riemens’ vehicle was located at the Dollar General Store in Watertown in August 2012. The remains of Riemens were located in January 2018 within a close proximity to his vehicle.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said it has followed numerous leads, and the case continues to be active and unsolved.

The Wilson County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information about Riemens’ disappearance and death. Riemens’ family is offering an additional reward of up to $2,000 for information.

If you have information about Riemens’ disappearance, contact the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 615-444-1459 or Wilson County Crime Stoppers at 615-444-5425.

