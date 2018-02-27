Dolly Parton donates 100 millionth book

Country music legend Dolly Parton paid a visit to Washington, D.C., on Tuesday.

Parton was at the Library of Congress donating the 100 millionth book from her Imagination Library.

Parton also read a special book to a group of school children who were a part of the celebration.

"My Dad never had a chance to go to school, and Daddy couldn't read or write, but he was the smartest person that I've ever known, and so I wanted to do something special for him," Parton said.

Parton has been providing free books to children all over the world through the Imagination Library for over 20 years.

Today we dedicate the 100 Millionth @DollysLibrary Book to the @librarycongress! I always like to say that 100 million books have led to 100 million stories. #100MillionBooks https://t.co/KxUJp0nP20 pic.twitter.com/LVhYeTCVGp — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) February 27, 2018

