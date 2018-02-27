Dolly Parton donates 100 millionth book

The Criminal Justice Subcommittee passed the Medical Cannabis Only Act on Tuesday after the tie-breaking vote was cast by House Speaker Beth Harwell, also a co-sponsor of the bill.More >>
The Criminal Justice Subcommittee passed the Medical Cannabis Only Act on Tuesday after the tie-breaking vote was cast by House Speaker Beth Harwell, also a co-sponsor of the bill.More >>
Interstate 440 is a nightmare for drivers. Now, chunks of concrete are literally popping up out of the roadway, and we are still several months away from an overhaul repaving project. “It's crazy! Fix the roads! Fix them!” says a frustrated Calvin Strange. Video shot alongside I-440 shows just how bad it is getting,More >>
Interstate 440 is a nightmare for drivers. Now, chunks of concrete are literally popping up out of the roadway, and we are still several months away from an overhaul repaving project. “It's crazy! Fix the roads! Fix them!” says a frustrated Calvin Strange. Video shot alongside I-440 shows just how bad it is getting,More >>
A 4WARN Weather Alert has been issued until Thursday because of severe thunderstorms headed for the Mid-state that could cause flash flooding and some river flooding.More >>
A 4WARN Weather Alert has been issued until Thursday because of severe thunderstorms headed for the Mid-state that could cause flash flooding and some river flooding.More >>
Authorities are seeking information about the 2012 disappearance of a Watertown man.More >>
Authorities are seeking information about the 2012 disappearance of a Watertown man.More >>
Clarksville Police said a man wanted for a Feb. 16 robbery has been arrested.More >>
Clarksville Police said a man wanted for a Feb. 16 robbery has been arrested.More >>
Country music legend Dolly Parton was at the Library of Congress donating the 100 millionth book from her Imagination Library.More >>
Country music legend Dolly Parton was at the Library of Congress donating the 100 millionth book from her Imagination Library.More >>
Police are investigating a threat made toward students at KIPP Nashville Collegiate High School on social media.More >>
Police are investigating a threat made toward students at KIPP Nashville Collegiate High School on social media.More >>
Detectives are asking for your help finding answers in the murder of a 22-year-old Columbia man.More >>
Detectives are asking for your help finding answers in the murder of a 22-year-old Columbia man.More >>
The Better Business Bureau says scammers are now targeting people with specific occupations to try to steal their money.More >>
The Better Business Bureau says scammers are now targeting people with specific occupations to try to steal their money.More >>
Teachers in West Virginia are striking for higher wages and better benefits, but not at the expense of hungry students.More >>
Teachers in West Virginia are striking for higher wages and better benefits, but not at the expense of hungry students.More >>
For the first time since News4 exposed allegations of racist and derogatory comments made by Mt. Juliet High School teacher Wes Tewmey, a member of the Wilson County School Board is speaking out.More >>
For the first time since News4 exposed allegations of racist and derogatory comments made by Mt. Juliet High School teacher Wes Tewmey, a member of the Wilson County School Board is speaking out.More >>
At least seven confirmed tornadoes ripped through Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky over the weekend.More >>
At least seven confirmed tornadoes ripped through Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky over the weekend.More >>
Police in North Carolina are searching for a suspect in the shooting death of a man who was killed while streaming live on Facebook.More >>
Police in North Carolina are searching for a suspect in the shooting death of a man who was killed while streaming live on Facebook.More >>
Nevada authorities say a British tourist who was pulled from the wreckage of a fiery helicopter crash in the Grand Canyon has died from her injuries.More >>
Nevada authorities say a British tourist who was pulled from the wreckage of a fiery helicopter crash in the Grand Canyon has died from her injuries.More >>
Williamson County Director of Schools Dr. Mike Looney will not be suspended or fired after an alleged assault last week, the board voted in a special meeting on Monday.More >>
Williamson County Director of Schools Dr. Mike Looney will not be suspended or fired after an alleged assault last week, the board voted in a special meeting on Monday.More >>
Police reportedly saw a mark on the boyfriend, and began to arrest Locklear. That's when she became combative towards the police, reportedly kicking and striking three officers.More >>
Police reportedly saw a mark on the boyfriend, and began to arrest Locklear. That's when she became combative towards the police, reportedly kicking and striking three officers.More >>
Police said the body of a woman, later identified as 65-year-old Carol Brandon, was found in a wooded area near Fortress Boulevard, which is adjacent to Blackman Elementary School.More >>
Police said the body of a woman, later identified as 65-year-old Carol Brandon, was found in a wooded area near Fortress Boulevard, which is adjacent to Blackman Elementary School.More >>
A Georgia woman who ran in the 10th Anniversary Disney Princess Half Marathon over the weekend says she lost a priceless necklace.More >>
A Georgia woman who ran in the 10th Anniversary Disney Princess Half Marathon over the weekend says she lost a priceless necklace.More >>