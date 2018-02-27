Dolly Parton donates 100 millionth book - WSMV News 4

Dolly Parton donates 100 millionth book

Posted: Updated:
Dolly Parton visited the Library of Congress on Tuesday. (WSMV) Dolly Parton visited the Library of Congress on Tuesday. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Country music legend Dolly Parton paid a visit to Washington, D.C., on Tuesday.

Parton was at the Library of Congress donating the 100 millionth book from her Imagination Library.

Parton also read a special book to a group of school children who were a part of the celebration. 

"My Dad never had a chance to go to school, and Daddy couldn't read or write, but he was the smartest person that I've ever known, and so I wanted to do something special for him," Parton said.

Parton has been providing free books to children all over the world through the Imagination Library for over 20 years.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.