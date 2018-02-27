Country music legend Dolly Parton was at the Library of Congress donating the 100 millionth book from her Imagination Library.More >>
Police are investigating a threat made toward students at KIPP Nashville Collegiate High School on social media.More >>
Detectives are asking for your help finding answers in the murder of a 22-year-old Columbia man.More >>
The Better Business Bureau says scammers are now targeting people with specific occupations to try to steal their money.More >>
Nashville Mayor Megan Barry's approval rating stands at 61 percent, despite her recent admission about having an affair with her head of security.More >>
Sen. Bob Corker has ultimately decided not to seek re-election, according to his chief of staff.More >>
Police say they have located a 19-year-old man with special needs who unexpectedly left his home on Monday afternoon.More >>
Philip Andrew Marshall's latest escape happened sometime before 5 a.m. on Feb. 19, according to the Bedford County Sheriff's Office.More >>
A Tennessee man has been indicted on murder charges in a death last month in Sparta.More >>
Teachers in West Virginia are striking for higher wages and better benefits, but not at the expense of hungry students.More >>
For the first time since News4 exposed allegations of racist and derogatory comments made by Mt. Juliet High School teacher Wes Tewmey, a member of the Wilson County School Board is speaking out.More >>
At least seven confirmed tornadoes ripped through Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky over the weekend.More >>
Nevada authorities say a British tourist who was pulled from the wreckage of a fiery helicopter crash in the Grand Canyon has died from her injuries.More >>
Williamson County Director of Schools Dr. Mike Looney will not be suspended or fired after an alleged assault last week, the board voted in a special meeting on Monday.More >>
Police reportedly saw a mark on the boyfriend, and began to arrest Locklear. That's when she became combative towards the police, reportedly kicking and striking three officers.More >>
Police said the body of a woman, later identified as 65-year-old Carol Brandon, was found in a wooded area near Fortress Boulevard, which is adjacent to Blackman Elementary School.More >>
Police in North Carolina are searching for a suspect in the shooting death of a man who was killed while streaming live on Facebook.More >>
A Georgia woman who ran in the 10th Anniversary Disney Princess Half Marathon over the weekend says she lost a priceless necklace.More >>
