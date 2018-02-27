A News 4 viewer sent this letter that was sent home to parents. (WSMV)

Police are investigating a threat made toward students at KIPP Nashville Collegiate High School.

On Monday morning, school officials received a call making them aware of the threat, which was made on social media.

Administrators locked down the East Nashville school as police searched all of the students' lockers and backpacks.

They said nothing was found during the search and a police officer stayed on campus for the rest of the day as a precaution.

According to school officials, the threat was specific to certain students.

In the coming weeks, the school will conduct random backpack searches.

The person behind the threat has not yet been identified.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.