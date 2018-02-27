Police still looking for answers in murder of Columbia man

Detectives are asking for your help finding answers in the murder of a 22-year-old Columbia man.

Trevor Armstrong was found dead in a rural area of Williamson County on the morning of Aug. 17, 2017.

Police say Armstrong was shot in the driveway of a home on Sugar Ridge Road in Spring Hill.

Armstrong used a wheelchair and a cane to get around. He had been disabled since he was in junior high.

Detectives are still trying to figure out how Armstrong got to the location where his body was found and why he was in the area.

Armstrong was the primary caregiver for his 3-year-old daughter.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Melissa Colvin at 615-790-5554, ext. 3238, or Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.