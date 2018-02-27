BBB issues warning about 'Nigerian Letter Scam'

The Better Business Bureau says scammers are now targeting people with specific occupations to try to steal their money.

The fraud is known as the "4-1-9 Advance Fee Fraud" or the "Nigerian Letter Scam." 4-1-9 is the section of the Nigerian penal code that addresses fraud schemes.

A victim in Eastern Kentucky received a letter from a firm called "Bill Millman and Associates" in Canada. The letter claimed that the company's late client was once a patient in an institution where the victim worked and the client had left her $2 million.

Part of the letter read, "Our records show that years back our late client was once a patient in an institution where you worked as a caregiver/nurse while he was on a business trip in the U.S. Our late client indicated that you took care of him with great compassion that propelled him to recover faster than the doctors anticipated."

The victim was a retired nurse who used to work at a veterans hospital, which is why the letter caught her attention.

During the next part of the scam, victims are convinced to transfer money to pay various fees and taxes before getting the money.

According to the BBB, the victims never see the cash and any money they transferred is rarely ever recovered.

Anyone who has lost money in this scam is encouraged to report it to the U.S. Secret Service.

