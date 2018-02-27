Vanderbilt poll: Mayor Barry's approval rating stands at 61 percent

Nashville Mayor Megan Barry's approval rating stands at 61 percent, despite her recent admission about having an affair with her head of security.

The data comes from a Nashville-focused Vanderbilt poll that is set to be released on March 4.

Over 800 residents were surveyed by phone through Feb. 8 and 19. The poll covered several topics, including mass transit and affordable housing.

Vanderbilt researchers said they asked respondents about how the mayor's personal life has affected their views of her performance. They also asked the same question about President Trump so they could compare the answers.

Here's a quick look at the results:

Barry's approval rating dropped from 72 percent last year to 61 percent this year

59 percent of Nashvillians believe Barry’s personal life has little or no impact on their perceptions of her job performance

59 percent of respondents believe Trump’s personal life had a big or moderate impact on their perceptions of his job performance

Democrats/independents were more inclined to look past Barry's behavior than Trump's

Republicans were more forgiving of the president than the mayor

"Any elected official would be very happy with a 61 percent approval rating, and there is little reason to believe the most recent news about photos and text messages would change the underlying support Nashvillians have for the mayor," said John Geer, who is the Gertrude Conaway Vanderbilt Professor of Political Science.

The margin of error for the poll is ± 4.6 percent.

