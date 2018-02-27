Chief of staff: Sen. Bob Corker will not seek re-election

U.S. Senator Bob Corker announced on Tuesday that he would not seek re-election next year.

Corker first announced in September that he was not planning on running but recently had reconsidered his decision.

Corker says he now believes he made "the right decision" in September and will leave the Senate when his term expires this year.

Corker's chief of staff, Todd Womack, issued this statement:

Over the past several months, Senator Corker has been encouraged by people across Tennessee and in the Senate to reconsider his decision not to seek re-election. Based on the outpouring of support, we spent the last few days doing our due diligence and a clear path for re-election was laid out. However, at the end of the day, the senator believes he made the right decision in September and will be leaving the Senate when his term expires at the end of 2018. When he ran for the Senate in 2006, he told Tennesseans that he couldn’t imagine serving for more than two terms because he has always been drawn to the citizen legislator model and believes public service should be missional. This has been the greatest privilege of his life and he is forever grateful to the people of the Volunteer State for the opportunity to serve our state and country.

Sen. Lamar Alexander reacted to the news with this statement:

Bob Corker is a terrific United States senator and a good friend. I was disappointed in his decision not to run for reelection but respect that decision. I invited Marsha Blackburn to breakfast this morning. We had a good discussion about a variety of issues that we both care about and how we might work together to make the Senate a more effective institution.

Rep. Marsha Blackburn said this about the announcement:

I want to thank Senator Corker for his dedicated service on behalf of Tennessee families. Now, we can unify the Republican party and focus on defeating Democrat Phil Bredesen in November. As we continue to take our campaign to every corner of the state, I'm looking forward to listening to Tennesseans families and sharing my ideas on how we can get the United States Senate back to work and pass President Trump’s agenda.

Prior to the 2016 Republican Convention, Corker was one of the several people vetted to be a possible vice presidential candidate for Donald J. Trump. Trump eventually selected Mike Pence to be his running-mate. Corker was also reported in consideration to be Secretary of State for Trump.

Corker was first elected to the Senate in 2006 when he won a Republican primary against former Congressmen Ed Bryant and Van Hilleary. He defeated Memphis Congressman Harold Ford Jr. to win the seat formerly held by Dr. Bill Frist. He easily won re-election in 2012. He has served as the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee since January 2015.

Corker first ran for U.S. Senate in 1994, losing to Frist, after establishing a successful construction company in Chattanooga.

After serving as Commissioner of Finance and Administration for the State of Tennessee in 1995 and 1996 for Gov. Don Sundquist, he served as mayor of Chattanooga from 2001-05.

