State lawmakers propose ban on child marriages in Tennessee

A Tennessee man has been indicted on murder charges in a death last month in Sparta.More >>
Two Democratic lawmakers are proposing a ban on child marriages in Tennessee.More >>
Police say they have located a 19-year-old man with special needs who unexpectedly left his home on Monday afternoon.More >>
A driver, who said he was working for Uber, was arrested for driving with multiple drugs in his system. Court records reveal this is not his first offense of this nature.More >>
"Keep your eyes on your purse," Franklin Police warned women on Monday. The department said they've seen a dramatic rise in reports of wallet thefts, especially from women eating in restaurants.More >>
Williamson County Director of Schools Dr. Mike Looney will not be suspended or fired after an alleged assault last week, the board voted in a special meeting on Monday.More >>
Police say they arrested a man who inappropriately exposed himself in Mt. Juliet on Monday morning.More >>
Police found an adult dead inside a home in the Cobblestone Landing neighborhood after officers exhausted all means to make contact with the person, according to a news release.More >>
Police said the body of a woman, later identified as 65-year-old Carol Brandon, was found in a wooded area near Fortress Boulevard, which is adjacent to Blackman Elementary School.More >>
An estimate puts the Middle Point Sanitary Landfill at-capacity in 2027, but local leaders say now is the time to get serious about what to do. Especially now that the other nearby landfill owned by the county has closed indefinitely because of lack of space.More >>
