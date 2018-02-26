Franklin PD reports rise in wallet thefts, warns women to keep any eye on their belongings

"Keep your eyes on your purse," Franklin Police warned women on Monday.

The department said they've seen a dramatic rise in wallet thefts recently, especially women eating in restaurants.

On Feb. 13, police say two suspects (pictured) stole a woman's wallet out of her bag while she was eating at Panera Bread on Mallory Lane.

"Busy restaurants are often goldmines for thieves like these," said Lt. Charles Warner in a release Monday. "During the minute or two that a woman leaves her table to pick up an order at the counter, or refill a drink, a suspect can quickly move in and steal her wallet out of the purse she leaves behind."

The suspects quickly used her credit cards to rack up more than $20,000 in charges at local stores, including Target, Macy's, Foot Locker and the Apple Store.

Warner says thieves often look for bags hanging on the back of chairs or left on the floor.

Keeping an eye on your purse and other valuables at all times dramatically reduce your chances of becoming a victim of theft.

Police say the suspects who stole the woman's purse earlier this month were driving a black Jeep Wrangler.

A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information about these suspects. If you have any information that could lead to an arrest, call Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000

