Police looking for 19-year-old with disabilities who left home

Police say they arrested a man who inappropriately exposed himself in Mt. Juliet on Monday morning.More >>
Police say they arrested a man who inappropriately exposed himself in Mt. Juliet on Monday morning.More >>
A driver, who said he was working for Uber, was arrested for driving with multiple drugs in his system. Court records reveal this is not his first offense of this nature.More >>
A driver, who said he was working for Uber, was arrested for driving with multiple drugs in his system. Court records reveal this is not his first offense of this nature.More >>
Police are searching for a 19-year-old man with disabilities who left his Sweden Drive home on a bicycle at 3 p.m. on Monday after a dispute with his family.More >>
Police are searching for a 19-year-old man with disabilities who left his Sweden Drive home on a bicycle at 3 p.m. on Monday after a dispute with his family.More >>
Police found an adult dead inside a home in the Cobblestone Landing neighborhood after officers exhausted all means to make contact with the person, according to a news release.More >>
Police found an adult dead inside a home in the Cobblestone Landing neighborhood after officers exhausted all means to make contact with the person, according to a news release.More >>
Williamson County Director of Schools Dr. Mike Looney will not be suspended or fired after an alleged assault last week, the board voted in a special meeting on Monday.More >>
Williamson County Director of Schools Dr. Mike Looney will not be suspended or fired after an alleged assault last week, the board voted in a special meeting on Monday.More >>
Police said the body of a woman, later identified as 65-year-old Carol Brandon, was found in a wooded area near Fortress Boulevard, which is adjacent to Blackman Elementary School.More >>
Police said the body of a woman, later identified as 65-year-old Carol Brandon, was found in a wooded area near Fortress Boulevard, which is adjacent to Blackman Elementary School.More >>
An estimate puts the Middle Point Sanitary Landfill at-capacity in 2027, but local leaders say now is the time to get serious about what to do. Especially now that the other nearby landfill owned by the county has closed indefinitely because of lack of space.More >>
An estimate puts the Middle Point Sanitary Landfill at-capacity in 2027, but local leaders say now is the time to get serious about what to do. Especially now that the other nearby landfill owned by the county has closed indefinitely because of lack of space.More >>
A Lawrenceburg mother is speaking out about the loss of her son, 20-year-old Tanner Wray, who suddenly collapsed and died during a fraternity boxing tournament in Knoxville.More >>
A Lawrenceburg mother is speaking out about the loss of her son, 20-year-old Tanner Wray, who suddenly collapsed and died during a fraternity boxing tournament in Knoxville.More >>
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said preliminary reports show five duplexes and three houses were destroyed and at least a dozen more have extensive damage. Alisha Dodds came back to her home on Holland Drive hoping to find a special possession.More >>
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said preliminary reports show five duplexes and three houses were destroyed and at least a dozen more have extensive damage. Alisha Dodds came back to her home on Holland Drive hoping to find a special possession.More >>
Vice President Mike Pence will be traveling to Nashville on Tuesday to attend several events.More >>
Vice President Mike Pence will be traveling to Nashville on Tuesday to attend several events.More >>
A young mother was shot and killed in a possible domestic dispute that police are calling "heartbreaking."More >>
A young mother was shot and killed in a possible domestic dispute that police are calling "heartbreaking."More >>
Kevin Smith, the acclaimed director of "Clerks," tweeted he suffered a "massive" heart attack after a comedy show.More >>
Kevin Smith, the acclaimed director of "Clerks," tweeted he suffered a "massive" heart attack after a comedy show.More >>
At least seven confirmed tornadoes ripped through Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky over the weekend.More >>
At least seven confirmed tornadoes ripped through Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky over the weekend.More >>
Vice President Mike Pence will be traveling to Nashville on Tuesday to attend several events.More >>
Vice President Mike Pence will be traveling to Nashville on Tuesday to attend several events.More >>
After News4 exposed allegedly derogatory comments a Mount Juliet High School teacher made towards a Hispanic student, several of his former students took to Facebook to share similarly shocking stories.More >>
After News4 exposed allegedly derogatory comments a Mount Juliet High School teacher made towards a Hispanic student, several of his former students took to Facebook to share similarly shocking stories.More >>
Another bombshell in the affair between Mayor Megan Barry and her former bodyguard, Sgt. Rob Forrest. Forrest's wife, Penny Forrest, filed for divorce on Friday.More >>
Another bombshell in the affair between Mayor Megan Barry and her former bodyguard, Sgt. Rob Forrest. Forrest's wife, Penny Forrest, filed for divorce on Friday.More >>
Police said the body of a woman, later identified as 65-year-old Carol Brandon, was found in a wooded area near Fortress Boulevard, which is adjacent to Blackman Elementary School.More >>
Police said the body of a woman, later identified as 65-year-old Carol Brandon, was found in a wooded area near Fortress Boulevard, which is adjacent to Blackman Elementary School.More >>
Police say they arrested a man who inappropriately exposed himself in Mt. Juliet on Monday morning.More >>
Police say they arrested a man who inappropriately exposed himself in Mt. Juliet on Monday morning.More >>
Police found an adult dead inside a home in the Cobblestone Landing neighborhood after officers exhausted all means to make contact with the person, according to a news release.More >>
Police found an adult dead inside a home in the Cobblestone Landing neighborhood after officers exhausted all means to make contact with the person, according to a news release.More >>
Police have launched an investigation after a woman’s body was found in a ditch on Sunday.More >>
Police have launched an investigation after a woman’s body was found in a ditch on Sunday.More >>