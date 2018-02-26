Police looking for 19-year-old with disabilities who left home - WSMV News 4

Police looking for 19-year-old with disabilities who left home

Posted: Updated:
Police are searching for Shawn Hatch, who left his home after a dispute with his family. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department) Police are searching for Shawn Hatch, who left his home after a dispute with his family. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Police are searching for a 19-year-old man with disabilities who left his Sweden Drive home on a bicycle at 3 p.m. on Monday after a dispute with his family.

Police said Shawn Hatch has autism and suffers from a heart condition, seizures and asthma. He has a feeding tube in his stomach.

Anyone seeing him or the bike is asked to contact the Emergency Communications Center at 615-862-8600.

