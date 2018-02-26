19-year-old man with special needs found safe - WSMV News 4

19-year-old man with special needs found safe

Posted: Updated:
Police are searching for Shawn Hatch, who left his home after a dispute with his family. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department) Police are searching for Shawn Hatch, who left his home after a dispute with his family. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Police say they have located a 19-year-old man with special needs who unexpectedly left his home on Monday afternoon.

Shawn Hatch left his house on a bicycle after a dispute with his family.

Police said Hatch has autism and suffers from a heart condition, seizures and asthma.

Additional details were not released about where Hatch was found.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.