19-year-old man with special needs found safe

Police are searching for Shawn Hatch, who left his home after a dispute with his family. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Police say they have located a 19-year-old man with special needs who unexpectedly left his home on Monday afternoon.

Shawn Hatch left his house on a bicycle after a dispute with his family.

Police said Hatch has autism and suffers from a heart condition, seizures and asthma.

Additional details were not released about where Hatch was found.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.