19-year-old man with special needs found safe

A Tennessee man has been indicted on murder charges in a death last month in Sparta.More >>
A Tennessee man has been indicted on murder charges in a death last month in Sparta.More >>
Two Democratic lawmakers are proposing a ban on child marriages in Tennessee.More >>
Two Democratic lawmakers are proposing a ban on child marriages in Tennessee.More >>
Police say they have located a 19-year-old man with special needs who unexpectedly left his home on Monday afternoon.More >>
Police say they have located a 19-year-old man with special needs who unexpectedly left his home on Monday afternoon.More >>
A driver, who said he was working for Uber, was arrested for driving with multiple drugs in his system. Court records reveal this is not his first offense of this nature.More >>
A driver, who said he was working for Uber, was arrested for driving with multiple drugs in his system. Court records reveal this is not his first offense of this nature.More >>
"Keep your eyes on your purse," Franklin Police warned women on Monday. The department said they've seen a dramatic rise in reports of wallet thefts, especially from women eating in restaurants.More >>
"Keep your eyes on your purse," Franklin Police warned women on Monday. The department said they've seen a dramatic rise in reports of wallet thefts, especially from women eating in restaurants.More >>
Williamson County Director of Schools Dr. Mike Looney will not be suspended or fired after an alleged assault last week, the board voted in a special meeting on Monday.More >>
Williamson County Director of Schools Dr. Mike Looney will not be suspended or fired after an alleged assault last week, the board voted in a special meeting on Monday.More >>
Police say they arrested a man who inappropriately exposed himself in Mt. Juliet on Monday morning.More >>
Police say they arrested a man who inappropriately exposed himself in Mt. Juliet on Monday morning.More >>
Police found an adult dead inside a home in the Cobblestone Landing neighborhood after officers exhausted all means to make contact with the person, according to a news release.More >>
Police found an adult dead inside a home in the Cobblestone Landing neighborhood after officers exhausted all means to make contact with the person, according to a news release.More >>
Police said the body of a woman, later identified as 65-year-old Carol Brandon, was found in a wooded area near Fortress Boulevard, which is adjacent to Blackman Elementary School.More >>
Police said the body of a woman, later identified as 65-year-old Carol Brandon, was found in a wooded area near Fortress Boulevard, which is adjacent to Blackman Elementary School.More >>
An estimate puts the Middle Point Sanitary Landfill at-capacity in 2027, but local leaders say now is the time to get serious about what to do. Especially now that the other nearby landfill owned by the county has closed indefinitely because of lack of space.More >>
An estimate puts the Middle Point Sanitary Landfill at-capacity in 2027, but local leaders say now is the time to get serious about what to do. Especially now that the other nearby landfill owned by the county has closed indefinitely because of lack of space.More >>
At least seven confirmed tornadoes ripped through Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky over the weekend.More >>
At least seven confirmed tornadoes ripped through Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky over the weekend.More >>
For the first time since News4 exposed allegations of racist and derogatory comments made by Mt. Juliet High School teacher Wes Tewmey, a member of the Wilson County School Board is speaking out.More >>
For the first time since News4 exposed allegations of racist and derogatory comments made by Mt. Juliet High School teacher Wes Tewmey, a member of the Wilson County School Board is speaking out.More >>
Police said the body of a woman, later identified as 65-year-old Carol Brandon, was found in a wooded area near Fortress Boulevard, which is adjacent to Blackman Elementary School.More >>
Police said the body of a woman, later identified as 65-year-old Carol Brandon, was found in a wooded area near Fortress Boulevard, which is adjacent to Blackman Elementary School.More >>
Police reportedly saw a mark on the boyfriend, and began to arrest Locklear. That's when she became combative towards the police, reportedly kicking and striking three officers.More >>
Police reportedly saw a mark on the boyfriend, and began to arrest Locklear. That's when she became combative towards the police, reportedly kicking and striking three officers.More >>
A young mother was shot and killed in a possible domestic dispute that police are calling "heartbreaking."More >>
A young mother was shot and killed in a possible domestic dispute that police are calling "heartbreaking."More >>
Williamson County Director of Schools Dr. Mike Looney will not be suspended or fired after an alleged assault last week, the board voted in a special meeting on Monday.More >>
Williamson County Director of Schools Dr. Mike Looney will not be suspended or fired after an alleged assault last week, the board voted in a special meeting on Monday.More >>
A Lawrenceburg mother is speaking out about the loss of her son, 20-year-old Tanner Wray, who suddenly collapsed and died during a fraternity boxing tournament in Knoxville.More >>
A Lawrenceburg mother is speaking out about the loss of her son, 20-year-old Tanner Wray, who suddenly collapsed and died during a fraternity boxing tournament in Knoxville.More >>
Vice President Mike Pence will be traveling to Nashville on Tuesday to attend several events.More >>
Vice President Mike Pence will be traveling to Nashville on Tuesday to attend several events.More >>
A driver, who said he was working for Uber, was arrested for driving with multiple drugs in his system. Court records reveal this is not his first offense of this nature.More >>
A driver, who said he was working for Uber, was arrested for driving with multiple drugs in his system. Court records reveal this is not his first offense of this nature.More >>
"Keep your eyes on your purse," Franklin Police warned women on Monday. The department said they've seen a dramatic rise in reports of wallet thefts, especially from women eating in restaurants.More >>
"Keep your eyes on your purse," Franklin Police warned women on Monday. The department said they've seen a dramatic rise in reports of wallet thefts, especially from women eating in restaurants.More >>