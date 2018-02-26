Williamson board won't fire, suspend schools director after assault charge

Williamson County Director of Schools Dr. Mike Looney will not be suspended or fired after an alleged assault last week, the board voted in a special meeting on Monday.

The Williamson County School Board held a special called meeting after having a meeting on Saturday with the board's attorney to discuss what steps they could take against Looney.

Looney was charged with assault after allegedly grabbing a student by the arm at Franklin High School.

Breaking: Williamson Co School board votes not to suspend or terminate @wcsDirofSchools after viewing security video of alleged assault — Liz Lohuis (@WSMVLizLohuis) February 27, 2018

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.