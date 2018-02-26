School board won't punish schools director after assault charge - WSMV News 4

Williamson board won't fire, suspend schools director after assault charge

WCS Superintendent Mike Looney (WSMV file photo) WCS Superintendent Mike Looney (WSMV file photo)
FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) -

Williamson County Director of Schools Dr. Mike Looney will not be suspended or fired after an alleged assault last week, the board voted in a special meeting on Monday.

The Williamson County School Board held a special called meeting after having a meeting on Saturday with the board's attorney to discuss what steps they could take against Looney.

Looney was charged with assault after allegedly grabbing a student by the arm at Franklin High School.

