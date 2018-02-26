Rutherford County weighing options as another landfill nears capacity

For much of the day, the trucks head in and out from the busy Middle Point Sanitary Landfill in Rutherford County.

Since the mid-1990s, local leaders say there's been a good arrangement where residents could use the place for free.

With so many trucks coming through, space is going quick.

An estimate puts the Middle Point Sanitary Landfill at-capacity in 2027, but local leaders say now is the time to get serious about what to do.

Especially now that the other nearby landfill owned by the county has closed indefinitely because of lack of space.

"It takes a lot of lead time to find an alternative solution or process," said Rutherford County Mayor Ernest Burgess.

Burgess said this can't be a problem for nine years from now.

"Whatever decision we may choose to make at some point could take four, five or more years to actually implement," Burgess said. "We can't wait until we have two or three years left to start this."

Burgess and other local leaders are pushing residents to use use the area's 14 recycling centers.

"The more of that we can do, the better we'll be and the longer the life of the existing landfill will be," he said.

Cooley Public Strategies is presenting the Solid Waste Advisory Committee with some options at a meeting Tuesday night.

One option is to use landfill engineering to possibly keep Middle Point open until 2042.

Another option is to create two new transfer stations in the county for waste and recyclables. There won't be any hard decisions yet, and Burgess said it'll ultimately come down to a public vote.

"I'm just trying to hear everything," he said. "We need all the input we can get and help us decide."

