Clarksville family recovering after EF-2 tornado destroys home

Families in Clarksville sorted through what’s left of their homes today after an EF-2 tornado hit the area Saturday.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said preliminary reports show five duplexes and three houses were destroyed and at least a dozen more have extensive damage.

Alisha Dodds came back to her home on Holland Drive hoping to find a special possession.

“My daughter wanted her baby blanket, and I can’t get that for her,” said Dodds. “So we got most of their stuff out, but she wanted one specific blanket. She’s had it since she was three months old.”

Dodds lived here with her 7-year-old and 10-year-old daughters until Saturday night. Now, signs and tape are preventing them from returning home.

“Everything can be replaced, and we’re just really lucked that nothing worse happened," said Dodds. "We’re really lucky that my oldest demanded that we go into that bathroom instead of the back bathroom or we would have been trapped."

They made it out before the tornado ripped off the roof.

Just next door in the Farmington subdivision, contractors secured tarps and shingles.

One family picked through the belongings they have left after the twister leveled their home. That homeowner is recovering from broken bones after escaping to the basement with his family during the tornado.

The shock and devastation of what used to stand there are uniting strangers who want to help.

The families who were impacted said they are thankful for their lives.

“The girls will keep going to school, I will keep working, and we will figure it all out from there,” Dodds said.

The American Red Cross of Montgomery County said many of the families who lost their homes are staying with other relatives, friends or in a hotel.

Clarksville first responders said they still need volunteers to help those most affected by the storms. Anyone who wishes to donate their time is asked to call the Montgomery County Emergency Operations Center at 931-553-5162.

