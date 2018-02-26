Alleged Uber driver arrested with multiple drugs in his system, court docs say

For much of the day, the trucks head in and out from the busy Middle Point Sanitary Landfill in Rutherford County. Since the mid-90s, local leaders say there's been a good arrangement where residents could use the place for free. With so many trucks coming through, space is going quick. An estimate puts the landfill at capacity in 2027. Now, those local leaders say its time to get serious about what to do.More >>
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said preliminary reports show five duplexes and three houses were destroyed and at least a dozen more have extensive damage. Alisha Dodds came back to her home on Holland Drive hoping to find a special possession.More >>
A driver, who said he was working for Uber, was arrested for driving with multiple drugs in his system. Court records reveal this is not his first offense of this nature.More >>
A situation in Cobblestone Landing in Mount Juliet is over, according to the Mount Juliet Police.More >>
Vice President Mike Pence will be traveling to Nashville on Tuesday to attend several events.More >>
A mother shares the pain of losing a son. 20-year-old Tanner Wray, a junior at the University of Tennessee was participating in a charity boxing tournament, when he suddenly collapsed, and died. Wray’s mother Amy Schisler says, “Tanner was every mother's dream child. He was kind. He was giving. He was so smart. You could not have prayed and had a better child.”More >>
The Town of Thompson’s Station announced that Critz Lane will be closed at the intersection of Columbia Pike for four weeks beginning Monday, March 5.More >>
At least seven confirmed tornadoes ripped through Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky over the weekend.More >>
The Nashville Predators have acquired forward Ryan Hartman in a trade from the Chicago Blackhawks, the team announced on Monday.More >>
The crime happened at the Holiday Rest Motel on Monday morning. The suspects, a man and a woman, left the motel in a tan four-door sedan with a sunroof.More >>
A young mother was shot and killed in a possible domestic dispute that police are calling "heartbreaking."More >>
Kevin Smith, the acclaimed director of "Clerks," tweeted he suffered a "massive" heart attack after a comedy show.More >>
After News4 exposed allegedly derogatory comments a Mount Juliet High School teacher made towards a Hispanic student, several of his former students took to Facebook to share similarly shocking stories.More >>
The body was located in a wooded area near Fortress Boulevard, which is adjacent to Blackman Elementary School.More >>
Vice President Mike Pence will be traveling to Nashville on Tuesday to attend several events.More >>
Another bombshell in the affair between Mayor Megan Barry and her former bodyguard, Sgt. Rob Forrest. Forrest's wife, Penny Forrest, filed for divorce on Friday.More >>
At least seven confirmed tornadoes ripped through Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky over the weekend.More >>
When a man snatched a wallet from a passerby's hand, Tess Aboughoushe ran after him. When she caught him, she invited him for coffee.More >>
Police say they arrested a man who inappropriately exposed himself in Mt. Juliet on Monday morning.More >>
Police have launched an investigation after a woman’s body was found in a ditch on Sunday.More >>
