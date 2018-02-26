Alleged Uber driver arrested with multiple drugs in his system, court docs say

A driver, who said he was working for Uber, was arrested for driving with multiple drugs in his system. Court records reveal this is not his first offense of this nature.

Crill Allison, 47, was arrested Sunday after officers pulled him over for speeding on 21st Avenue South near Sweetbrier Ave, according to documents from Davidson County Court.

Crill wasn't drinking, instead, he said he had been awake for 24 hours driving for Uber and had taken Adderall, a popular amphetamine simulant, in order to stay awake. Later in the interaction with police, Crill also admitted to taking Xanax and Nyquil while driving.

This is his third similar offense in Davidson County.

He was convicted of a lesser charge, misdemeanor-level Driving While Intoxicated, in March of 2009 and served 11 months and 29 days.

His first DUI offense was in 2003 when court records say he was arrested after admitting to drinking three beers and taking Paxil and Ambien before driving.

News4 has reached out to confirm his employment with Uber as well as determine why he was hired by the company despite a number of driving offenses on his record. We have not heard back.

