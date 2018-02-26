Mother of UT student who died during charity boxing match speaks with News 4

Tanner Wray’s mother, Amy Schisler says her son was every mother's dream child.

A mother shares the pain of losing a son.

20-year-old Tanner Wray, a junior at the University of Tennessee was participating in a charity boxing tournament, when he suddenly collapsed, and died.

Wray’s mother Amy Schisler says, “Tanner was every mother's dream child. He was kind. He was giving. He was so smart. You could not have prayed and had a better child.”

On Friday, February 23, Wray was participating in the Ace Miller Memorial Boxing Tournament at the Knoxville Expo Center. This is an annual event where UT fraternities box against each other. The tournament is not organized through the university.

It was between the second and third rounds of his match, when Wray collapsed.

“He stumbled a couple of times, sat down and fell over and he was gone,” said Schisler.

Hundreds of students gathered to hold a vigil for Wray on campus shortly after his death. His mother says tanner did not have any underlying health issues.

“Everything he did (was) 110%. Second best wasn't good enough,” she said.

In the heart of Lawrenceburg, orange and white ribbons adorn Amy Schisler's office. She says her son was a Tennessee Vol through and through, and only wanted to attend the university on The Hill.

“We have boxes of letters from offers for other schools, come play football for us, full academic rides. He told me so many times, momma I would rather sit in the stands and cheer on my Vols than to play on the field for someone else,” Schisler recalled.

Wray was a junior majoring in aerospace engineering. Former Vol quarterback Josh Dobbs -- who shared the same major -- tweeted about the loss.

“Fly to Mars. That was his ultimate goal is he wanted to be on a Mars mission,” said Schisler. “And I hate that he's not going to get that chance.

“He had so much to love and life to live. I'm thankful for the 20 years I had with him, and I'm so blessed to be his mom.”

An autopsy was performed to determine the cause of death.

Visitation will take place this Thursday at the First Baptist Church in Lawrenceburg.