Critz Lane to be closed in Thompson’s Station for roadwork

THOMPSON’S STATION, TN (WSMV) -

The Town of Thompson’s Station announced that Critz Lane will be closed at the intersection of Columbia Pike for four weeks beginning Monday, March 5.

The town said the purpose of the closure is to make the connection of the new re-aligned roadway with the existing Critz Lane.

The town recommends morning traffic northbound from Buckner Lane to use Thompson’s Station Road East to either Lewisburg Pike or Columbia Pike.

The town said both entrances to Canterbury will remain open.

