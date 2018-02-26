Predators obtain F Hartman in trade with Blackhawks

Ryan Hartman was acquired in a trade from the Chicago Blackhawks on Feb. 26. (Photo: NHL)

The Nashville Predators have acquired forward Ryan Hartman in a trade from the Chicago Blackhawks, the team announced on Monday.

The Predators received the 23-year-old forward and a fifth-round pick in the 2018 NHL draft in exchange for the Predators’ first-round and fourth-round picks in this year’s draft and forward Victor Ejdsell.

Hartman, a 6-foot, 181-pound winger, has eight goals and 17 assists in 57 games for the Blackhawks this season.

The Hilton Head Island, SC, native made his NHL debut on Feb. 13, 2015, after being the Blackhawks first-round pick, 30th overall, in the 2013 NHL draft. Hartman scored his first career hat trick against Nashville on Jan. 8, 2017.

Ejdsell, 22, signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Predators in May 2017. He has 17 goals and 13 assists playing for HV71 Jonkoping in the Swedish Hockey League.

