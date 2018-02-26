Suspects wanted in burglary at Millersville motel

Police are looking for the two suspects who burglarized a motel in Millersville.

The crime happened at the Holiday Rest Motel on Monday morning.

The suspects, a man and a woman, left the motel in a tan four-door sedan with a sunroof.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call police at 615-859-2758.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.