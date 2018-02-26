Census officials going door-to-door in Mt. Juliet - WSMV News 4

Census officials going door-to-door in Mt. Juliet

MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) -

Census takers will be going door-to-door in Mt. Juliet on Monday.

Officials are asking you to respond if census takers come to your door.

The only information you are required to submit is the total number of people who live in the home and their names.

City officials will use the information to calculate the total population, which will determine the revenue that the city receives from the state.

Residents can also complete their census online at mjcensus.org.

