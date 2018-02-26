Police: Man arrested for exposing himself to Mt. Juliet drivers

Police say they arrested a man who was exposing himself at a busy intersection in Mt. Juliet on Monday morning.

The 42-year-old suspect was arrested along Mt. Juliet Road near Interstate 40.

Multiple witnesses told police the man was standing near traffic and exposing himself.

The suspect, whose name was not released by officials, is in the process of being booked into jail.

