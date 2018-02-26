Rinne named NHL’s second star of week

Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne, of Finland, stops a shot against the St. Louis Blues in the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne has been named second star of the week by the National Hockey League, the league announced on Monday.

Rinne went 3-0-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average, .970 save percentage and one shutout to help the Predators move back atop the Central Division standings.

Minnesota center Eric Staal was named the league’s first star of the week and Anaheim center Ryan Getzlaf was the league’s third star.

Rinne became the third Finnish-born goaltender in NHL history to record 300 wins when he helped the Predators defeat San Jose 7-1 on Thursday.

He posted his 49th career shutout on Sunday in a 4-0 win over St. Louis.

Staal scored four goals and had three assists in four games for the Wild. Getzlaf had two goals and five assists in four games for the Ducks.

The Predators play at second-place Winnipeg on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

