Nashville Hot Chicken Flatbread from Nashville Underground

Nashville Hot Chicken Flatbread

1 rolled pizza dough or pre-baked pizza crust

Pizza Sauce

1/2 cup BBQ Sauce

1 Tbsp. Cayenne Pepper

1 Tbsp. Brown Sugar

1 Tsp. Garlic Powder

Nashville Hot Chicken Tenders

1 Tbsp. Brown Sugar

1 Tbsp. Cayenne Pepper

1 Tbsp. Vegetable Oil

3 to 4 pre-made Chicken Tenders - Diced

Topping

1 Cup Jack Cheese - Shredded

1/3 Cup Diced Red Onion

1/4 Tsp. Salt and Pepper

2 Oz. Ranch Dressing

Preparation:

Set oven to 350 degrees

Begin with mixing all ingredients for pizza sauce together and set aside

Lightly dust baking pan with flour before placing dough on it

Take pizza dough and lay out onto baking pan

Add sauce to pizza dough making sure to cover completely

Add cheese, red onion, salt and pepper to pizza dough

In a separate bowl combine spices for chicken

Once spices are mixed well, add diced chicken tenders - toss well

Once chicken is coated add to pizza

Place pizza in oven for 20 min

Once cheese is melted drizzle ranch and serve.