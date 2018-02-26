Nashville Hot Chicken Flatbread from Nashville Underground

Nashville Hot Chicken Flatbread
1 rolled pizza dough or pre-baked pizza crust
Pizza Sauce
1/2 cup BBQ Sauce
1 Tbsp. Cayenne Pepper
1 Tbsp. Brown Sugar
1 Tsp. Garlic Powder
Nashville Hot Chicken Tenders
1 Tbsp. Brown Sugar
1 Tbsp. Cayenne Pepper
1 Tbsp. Vegetable Oil
3 to 4 pre-made Chicken Tenders - Diced
Topping
1 Cup Jack Cheese - Shredded
1/3 Cup Diced Red Onion
1/4 Tsp. Salt and Pepper
2 Oz. Ranch Dressing
Preparation:
Set oven to 350 degrees
Begin with mixing all ingredients for pizza sauce together and set aside
Lightly dust baking pan with flour before placing dough on it
Take pizza dough and lay out onto baking pan
Add sauce to pizza dough making sure to cover completely
Add cheese, red onion, salt and pepper to pizza dough
In a separate bowl combine spices for chicken
Once spices are mixed well, add diced chicken tenders - toss well
Once chicken is coated add to pizza
Place pizza in oven for 20 min
Once cheese is melted drizzle ranch and serve.