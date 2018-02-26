BBB issuing warning to homeowners about 'storm chasers'

At least seven confirmed tornadoes ripped through Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky over the weekend.More >>
At least seven confirmed tornadoes ripped through Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky over the weekend.More >>
The Town of Thompson’s Station announced that Critz Lane will be closed at the intersection of Columbia Pike for four weeks beginning Monday, March 5.More >>
The Town of Thompson’s Station announced that Critz Lane will be closed at the intersection of Columbia Pike for four weeks beginning Monday, March 5.More >>
At least seven confirmed tornadoes ripped through Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky over the weekend.More >>
At least seven confirmed tornadoes ripped through Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky over the weekend.More >>
The Nashville Predators have acquired forward Ryan Hartman in a trade from the Chicago Blackhawks, the team announced on Monday.More >>
The Nashville Predators have acquired forward Ryan Hartman in a trade from the Chicago Blackhawks, the team announced on Monday.More >>
The crime happened at the Holiday Rest Motel on Monday morning. The suspects, a man and a woman, left the motel in a tan four-door sedan with a sunroof.More >>
The crime happened at the Holiday Rest Motel on Monday morning. The suspects, a man and a woman, left the motel in a tan four-door sedan with a sunroof.More >>
Officials are asking you to respond if census takers come to your door. The only information you are required to submit is the total number of people who live in the home and their names.More >>
Officials are asking you to respond if census takers come to your door. The only information you are required to submit is the total number of people who live in the home and their names.More >>
Police say they arrested a man who inappropriately exposed himself in Mt. Juliet on Monday morning.More >>
Police say they arrested a man who inappropriately exposed himself in Mt. Juliet on Monday morning.More >>
Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne has been named second star of the week by the National Hockey League, the league announced on Monday.More >>
Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne has been named second star of the week by the National Hockey League, the league announced on Monday.More >>
Authorities confirmed that one person died overnight in Simpson County, Kentucky due to flooding. Logan County authorities confirmed that a possible tornado led to one death overnight as well.More >>
Authorities confirmed that one person died overnight in Simpson County, Kentucky due to flooding. Logan County authorities confirmed that a possible tornado led to one death overnight as well.More >>
The Better Business Bureau is issuing a warning to Middle Tennessee homeowners who are affected by the weekend storms.More >>
The Better Business Bureau is issuing a warning to Middle Tennessee homeowners who are affected by the weekend storms.More >>
Vice President Mike Pence will be traveling to Nashville on Tuesday to attend several events.More >>
Vice President Mike Pence will be traveling to Nashville on Tuesday to attend several events.More >>
A young mother was shot and killed in a possible domestic dispute that police are calling "heartbreaking."More >>
A young mother was shot and killed in a possible domestic dispute that police are calling "heartbreaking."More >>
Kevin Smith, the acclaimed director of "Clerks," tweeted he suffered a "massive" heart attack after a comedy show.More >>
Kevin Smith, the acclaimed director of "Clerks," tweeted he suffered a "massive" heart attack after a comedy show.More >>
The body was located in a wooded area near Fortress Boulevard, which is adjacent to Blackman Elementary School.More >>
The body was located in a wooded area near Fortress Boulevard, which is adjacent to Blackman Elementary School.More >>
After News4 exposed allegedly derogatory comments a Mount Juliet High School teacher made towards a Hispanic student, several of his former students took to Facebook to share similarly shocking stories.More >>
After News4 exposed allegedly derogatory comments a Mount Juliet High School teacher made towards a Hispanic student, several of his former students took to Facebook to share similarly shocking stories.More >>
Another bombshell in the affair between Mayor Megan Barry and her former bodyguard, Sgt. Rob Forrest. Forrest's wife, Penny Forrest, filed for divorce on Friday.More >>
Another bombshell in the affair between Mayor Megan Barry and her former bodyguard, Sgt. Rob Forrest. Forrest's wife, Penny Forrest, filed for divorce on Friday.More >>
When a man snatched a wallet from a passerby's hand, Tess Aboughoushe ran after him. When she caught him, she invited him for coffee.More >>
When a man snatched a wallet from a passerby's hand, Tess Aboughoushe ran after him. When she caught him, she invited him for coffee.More >>
Several possible tornadoes were reported as severe storms pummeled Middle Tennessee on Saturday night.More >>
Several possible tornadoes were reported as severe storms pummeled Middle Tennessee on Saturday night.More >>
Police have launched an investigation after a woman’s body was found in a ditch on Sunday.More >>
Police have launched an investigation after a woman’s body was found in a ditch on Sunday.More >>
Over the last six months, what had initially been a swelling, quickly morphed into a mass that was almost as big as his head, measuring 30 by 20 by 25 centimeters cubed, according to Nadkami.More >>
Over the last six months, what had initially been a swelling, quickly morphed into a mass that was almost as big as his head, measuring 30 by 20 by 25 centimeters cubed, according to Nadkami.More >>
A 16-year-old Mt. Juliet High School junior is used to classmates making fun of his Hispanic heritage, but when a teacher pretended not to remember his name and allegedly began calling him “Austin Fettuccini" in front of other students, he decided to report it. Now he says he's being punished for coming forward.More >>
A 16-year-old Mt. Juliet High School junior is used to classmates making fun of his Hispanic heritage, but when a teacher pretended not to remember his name and allegedly began calling him “Austin Fettuccini" in front of other students, he decided to report it. Now he says he's being punished for coming forward.More >>