VP Mike Pence traveling to Nashville on Tuesday

Vice President Mike Pence will be traveling to Nashville on Tuesday to attend several events.

Pence will be joined by Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson to deliver remarks at the Susan B. Anthony List & Life Issues Institute.

Pence will also be speaking at the National Religious Broadcasters’ Proclaim 18 Convention at Gaylord Opryland.

According to the White House, Pence will also be participating in a Republican Governors Association event. Gov. Bill Haslam will also be attending.

Air Force Two is scheduled to land at Berry Field Air National Guard Base at 11:55 a.m. Tuesday.

Drivers will experience delays as the vice president drives around town. Specific route plans are not being released for security reasons.

