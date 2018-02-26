At least 7 tornadoes confirmed in Middle TN, southern KY

Authorities confirmed that one person died overnight in Simpson County, Kentucky due to flooding. Logan County authorities confirmed that a possible tornado led to one death overnight as well.

Authorities confirmed that one person died overnight in Simpson County, Kentucky due to flooding. Logan County authorities confirmed that a possible tornado led to one death overnight as well.

Several possible tornadoes were reported as severe storms pummeled Middle Tennessee on Saturday night.

Several possible tornadoes were reported as severe storms pummeled Middle Tennessee on Saturday night.

The National Weather Service confirms an EF-2 tornado touched down in Clarksville on Saturday, with winds hitting 120 miles per hour.

The National Weather Service confirms an EF-2 tornado touched down in Clarksville on Saturday, with winds hitting 120 miles per hour.

The family was overjoyed to learn all three of their pets were OK. (WSMV)

The family was overjoyed to learn all three of their pets were OK. (WSMV)

The family was overjoyed to learn all three of their pets were OK. (WSMV)

The family was overjoyed to learn all three of their pets were OK. (WSMV)

Clarksville residents and neighbors are banding together to clean up debris and salvage what they can.

Clarksville residents and neighbors are banding together to clean up debris and salvage what they can.

Several homes in Clarksville were leveled by tornadoes. (WSMV)

At least seven confirmed tornadoes ripped through Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky over the weekend.

In Logan County, KY, a woman was killed by one of the tornadoes. Dallas J. Combs, 79, died when her home on Dot Road in Adairville was destroyed in the storm.

The National Weather Service has confirmed the following tornadoes:

Montgomery County - Clarksville, TN: EF-1

Montgomery County - Clarksville, TN: EF-2

Christian County- Hopkinsville, KY: EF-2

Christian County- Lone Oak, KY: EF-0

Logan County - Keysburg to Adairville, KY: EF-2

Logan County - Lewisburg, KY: EF-1

Warren & Barren County - Smiths Grove to Park City, KY: EF-1 (traveled across the county line)

In Hopkinsville, KY, over 100 people were evacuated from the Eagle Crossing Apartments. Some residents were injured by falling debris, but everyone is expected to be OK.

Over 80 homes and duplexes were damaged in just Montgomery County during the tornadoes. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says eight of those homes were destroyed.

Over the weekend, hundreds of people came to the area to help remove debris from the roads and clear the way for residents.

TEMA and EMA officials are still working to complete site surveys before they can release the full assessment of the damage.

Montgomery County EMA may be organizing a group clean-up effort this weekend. Anyone interested in helping is asked to call 931-553-5162.

LifePoint Church in Clarksville has set up a fundraiser to help the victims. Click here for more information.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.