Predators, Fisher agree to 1-year, $1 million deal

The Nashville Predators announced on Monday that Mike Fisher had been signed to a one-year, $1 million contract for the remainder of the 2017-18 season.

Fisher, 37, announced in late January that he would end his retirement and return to the team. He had been practicing with the team the past couple of weeks in preparation for returning to the team.

The Predators currently lead the Central Division by two points over Winnipeg. The two teams play on Tuesday in Winnipeg.

