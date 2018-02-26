Clarksville family's pets rescued from rubble after tornado

Several possible tornadoes were reported as severe storms pummeled Middle Tennessee on Saturday night.

Clarksville residents and neighbors are banding together to clean up debris and salvage what they can.

The Better Business Bureau is issuing a warning to Middle Tennessee homeowners who are affected by the weekend storms.

At least eight homes were destroyed in the severe storms. (WSMV)

The family was overjoyed to learn all three of their pets were OK. (WSMV)

The National Weather Service confirms an EF-2 tornado touched down in Clarksville on Saturday, with winds hitting 120 miles per hour.

News 4 was there as a family frantically searched for their pets who were trapped in the rubble.

Neighbors helped the family clear a path to help find Rocco, who was buried underneath the debris.

The pit bull mix poked its nose out from what used to be the family’s living room. Thankfully, he was unharmed.

AMAZING! Family finds their missing dog in the rubble after their Clarksville home collapsed pic.twitter.com/tAXl8oEQXw — Kim St. Onge (@KimWSMV) February 25, 2018

A neighbor spotted their second dog, Zeus. The dog was shaken but was OK.

"That’s just like saving a life right there. You know, a dog is a man’s best friend," said neighbor Dwayne Williams.

The family also found their missing cat unharmed.

The couple rode out the storm inside their home. Their children were not home when the tornado hit.

The father of the family was hurt and taken to the hospital, but his injuries are non-critical.

They found the other dog!! He is okay!! They are clearing the rubble to get him out pic.twitter.com/DgSinaeBQz — Kim St. Onge (@KimWSMV) February 25, 2018

No words. Both dogs are unharmed! The family is still missing their cat pic.twitter.com/yJwZ3gRweq — Kim St. Onge (@KimWSMV) February 25, 2018

Volunteers showed up to help by the dozens.

"It’s God just pulling everybody together, you know just to help out," Williams said.

The Farmington neighborhood was one of the hardest hit in the area.

"Everything in front of me and everything to the left of me got hit," said neighbor Jim Spruyt.

Spruyt’s home was thankfully untouched.

"When you see how many houses got their roofs ripped off, cars blown around, 2x4’s are sticking in people’s roofs. The pressure of that wind had to be pretty strong to do that," he said.

That’s why everyone in this community will tell you that they’re just thankful to be alive.

A bible is found in the rubble right next to where the family found one of their dogs that had been trapped when the house collapsed. pic.twitter.com/I3m0BQ4NBu — Kim St. Onge (@KimWSMV) February 25, 2018

