Clarksville family's pets rescued from rubble after tornado - WSMV News 4

Clarksville family's pets rescued from rubble after tornado

Posted: Updated:
The family was overjoyed to learn all three of their pets were OK. (WSMV) The family was overjoyed to learn all three of their pets were OK. (WSMV)
CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

The National Weather Service confirms an EF-2 tornado touched down in Clarksville on Saturday, with winds hitting 120 miles per hour.

News 4 was there as a family frantically searched for their pets who were trapped in the rubble.

Neighbors helped the family clear a path to help find Rocco, who was buried underneath the debris.

The pit bull mix poked its nose out from what used to be the family’s living room. Thankfully, he was unharmed.

A neighbor spotted their second dog, Zeus. The dog was shaken but was OK.

"That’s just like saving a life right there. You know, a dog is a man’s best friend," said neighbor Dwayne Williams.

The family also found their missing cat unharmed.

The couple rode out the storm inside their home. Their children were not home when the tornado hit.

The father of the family was hurt and taken to the hospital, but his injuries are non-critical.

Volunteers showed up to help by the dozens.

"It’s God just pulling everybody together, you know just to help out," Williams said.

The Farmington neighborhood was one of the hardest hit in the area.

"Everything in front of me and everything to the left of me got hit," said neighbor Jim Spruyt.

Spruyt’s home was thankfully untouched.

"When you see how many houses got their roofs ripped off, cars blown around, 2x4’s are sticking in people’s roofs. The pressure of that wind had to be pretty strong to do that," he said.

That’s why everyone in this community will tell you that they’re just thankful to be alive.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Clarksville family's pets rescued from rubble after tornadoMore>>

  • Special

    Montgomery County news

    Click to read more headlines from Montgomery County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Montgomery County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.