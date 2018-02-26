MNPS partnering with website to help students experiencing homelessness

The Nashville community is helping to support Metro students who are experiencing homelessness.

The district has partnered with a website called "Purposity" to connect the community with students and families in need of everyday household items, like air mattresses and towels.

Community members can sign up for the website. Every Monday, they'll receive a text with a list of specific items that are needed.

In less than two months, nearly 600 people in Nashville have signed up. Organizers say that's what makes this so special.

"It's not something I'm buying with grant money funding, or it's not something that a church has decided to donate. It's your neighbors and people in your community wanting to do this to you because they know it's the support that you need," said homeless education program coordinator Catherine Knowles.

"One of the things that I thought was so beautiful about the program, not the fact that it's anonymous, but people can get exactly what they need," said teacher Val Jackson.

For more information, visit Purposity.com. If you're interested in helping, you can type in your phone number so you can help families meet specific needs and help students thrive.

