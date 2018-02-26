Man killed, firefighter injured in Lawrenceburg house fire - WSMV News 4

Man killed, firefighter injured in Lawrenceburg house fire

LAWRENCEBURG, TN (WSMV) -

Lawrence County authorities are working to determine what caused a house fire that left one man dead and injured a firefighter.

According to WLX Radio, a man died while attempting to put out the fire at his home on Shotwell Road on Sunday morning.

Police said they believe a heart issue may have contributed to the man's death.

The man has been identified as 67-year-old Jesse Irby.

Crews said a firefighter with the Crawfish Valley Fire Department sustained minor injuries.

Earlier this month, a Lawrenceburg firefighter was killed while battling a fire and several other firefighters were injured.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

