Man killed, firefighter injured in Lawrenceburg house fire

Lawrence County authorities are working to determine what caused a house fire that left one man dead and injured a firefighter.

According to WLX Radio, a man died while attempting to put out the fire at his home on Shotwell Road on Sunday morning.

Police said they believe a heart issue may have contributed to the man's death.

The man has been identified as 67-year-old Jesse Irby.

Crews said a firefighter with the Crawfish Valley Fire Department sustained minor injuries.

Earlier this month, a Lawrenceburg firefighter was killed while battling a fire and several other firefighters were injured.

