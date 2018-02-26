Governor hopeful's group to manage minor league ballclub

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A company owned by Tennessee candidate for governor Randy Boyd will manage day-to-day operations of another minor league baseball team.

According to The Greeneville Sun, Boyd Sports announced its agreement with the Greeneville Reds in a statement last week.

Boyd Sports operates the Chicago Cubs-affiliated Tennessee Smokies in Sevier County and the Johnson City Cardinals, an affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Greeneville Reds will assume the Appalachian League spot of the former Greeneville Astros.

The Greeneville Reds' inaugural game will be June 19 at Pioneer Park.

Boyd is one of the major candidates in the Republican primary for governor, alongside House Speaker Beth Harwell, U.S. Rep. Diane Black and fellow businessman Bill Lee.

The leading Democrats are ex-Nashville Mayor Karl Dean and House Minority Leader Craig Fitzhugh.

