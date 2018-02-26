Couple escapes house fire in north Nashville

A couple was able to safely escape a house fire in north Nashville overnight.

Crews say flames were shooting 20 feet out of the roof when they arrived at the scene on Marswen Drive.

Authorities say the couple woke up to their fire alarms going off. They called 911 for help, and firefighters evacuated them and their dog.

The fire left behind significant damage, including a hole in the roof.

Investigators say an electrical issue in the home's attic may have sparked the flames.

The couple is staying with neighbors, who offered to help them.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.