Couple escapes house fire in north Nashville - WSMV News 4

Couple escapes house fire in north Nashville

Posted: Updated:
The house fire happened on Marswen Drive. (WSMV) The house fire happened on Marswen Drive. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A couple was able to safely escape a house fire in north Nashville overnight.

Crews say flames were shooting 20 feet out of the roof when they arrived at the scene on Marswen Drive.

Authorities say the couple woke up to their fire alarms going off. They called 911 for help, and firefighters evacuated them and their dog.

The fire left behind significant damage, including a hole in the roof.

Investigators say an electrical issue in the home's attic may have sparked the flames.

The couple is staying with neighbors, who offered to help them.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.