Volunteers helping with clean-up efforts in Clarksville

Authorities confirmed that one person died overnight in Simpson County, Kentucky due to flooding. Logan County authorities confirmed that a possible tornado led to one death overnight as well.

Several possible tornadoes were reported as severe storms pummeled Middle Tennessee on Saturday night.

Clarksville residents and neighbors are banding together to clean up debris and salvage what they can.

It is during some of the darkest times that we see the best of humanity. There are some who have lost everything in this storm, but they are not alone.

Friends and neighbors are here rolling up their sleeves helping in any way they can.

Whit Story lives in the Farmington subdivision, which was one of the hardest hit areas.

“It's been going since sunup. Nobody hesitated to come out here,” said Story. “It makes me feel wonderful. It's a great thing that's happened out of Mother Nature’s devastation. I've even had little kids as high as my knee coming and picking up debris.”

Heavy equipment and machinery worked to clear the heavy debris, and volunteers did the rest.

Donald Batiste was one of the hundreds of volunteers who came to lend a helping hand.

“We’ve dumped everything that's on the street into dumpsters,” he explained. “You got kids, you got adults, you got preschoolers, and everybody is helping. In the world where there's a lot of bad, there's still a lot of good that we don't talk about as much. This would be the good.”

LifePoint Church in Clarksville has set up a fundraiser to help the victims. Click here for more information.

