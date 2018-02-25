Volunteers helping with clean-up efforts in Clarksville

Several possible tornadoes were reported as severe storms pummeled Middle Tennessee on Saturday night.More >>
Authorities confirmed that one person died overnight in Simpson County, Kentucky due to flooding. Logan County authorities confirmed that a possible tornado led to one death overnight as well.More >>
At least seven confirmed tornadoes ripped through Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky over the weekend.More >>
Vice President Mike Pence will be traveling to Nashville on Tuesday to attend several events.More >>
Clarksville residents and neighbors are banding together to clean up debris and salvage what they can.More >>
The Nashville Predators announced on Monday that Mike Fisher had been signed to a one-year, $1 million contract for the remainder of the 2017-18 season.More >>
The National Weather Service confirms an EF-2 tornado touched down in Clarksville on Saturday, with winds hitting 120 miles per hour.More >>
Several possible tornadoes were reported as severe storms pummeled Middle Tennessee on Saturday night.More >>
The district has partnered with a website called "Purposity" to connect the community with students and families in need of everyday household items, like air mattresses and towels.More >>
Crews say flames were shooting 20 feet out of the roof when they arrived to the scene on Marswen Drive.More >>
Lawrence County authorities are working to determine what caused a house fire that left one man dead and injured a firefighter.More >>
The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services says a hepatitis A outbreak is continuing in several counties.More >>
A young mother was shot and killed in a possible domestic dispute that police are calling "heartbreaking."More >>
Kevin Smith, the acclaimed director of "Clerks," tweeted he suffered a "massive" heart attack after a comedy show.More >>
The body was located in a wooded area near Fortress Boulevard, which is adjacent to Blackman Elementary School.More >>
When a man snatched a wallet from a passerby's hand, Tess Aboughoushe ran after him. When she caught him, she invited him for coffee.More >>
After News4 exposed allegedly derogatory comments a Mount Juliet High School teacher made towards a Hispanic student, several of his former students took to Facebook to share similarly shocking stories.More >>
Another bombshell in the affair between Mayor Megan Barry and her former bodyguard, Sgt. Rob Forrest. Forrest's wife, Penny Forrest, filed for divorce on Friday.More >>
Police have launched an investigation after a woman’s body was found in a ditch on Sunday.More >>
Over the last six months, what had initially been a swelling, quickly morphed into a mass that was almost as big as his head, measuring 30 by 20 by 25 centimeters cubed, according to Nadkami.More >>
Several possible tornadoes were reported as severe storms pummeled Middle Tennessee on Saturday night.More >>
A 16-year-old Mt. Juliet High School junior is used to classmates making fun of his Hispanic heritage, but when a teacher pretended not to remember his name and allegedly began calling him “Austin Fettuccini" in front of other students, he decided to report it. Now he says he's being punished for coming forward.More >>
