Volunteers help clean-up efforts in Clarksville

Tonight, Clarksville residents and neighbors band together to clean up debris and salvage what they can.

It is during some of the darkest times that we see the best of humanity. There are some who have lost everything in this storm, but they are not alone.

Friends and neighbors are here rolling up their sleeves helping in any way they can.

Whit Story lives in the Farmington subdivision.

“It's been going since sun-up. Nobody hesitated to come out here,” said Story. “It makes me feel wonderful. It's a great thing that's happened out of Mother Nature’s devastation. I've even had little kids as high as my knee coming and picking up debris.”

Heavy equipment and machinery worked to clear the heavy stuff. Volunteers did the rest.

Donald Batiste was one of the hundreds of volunteers who came to lend a helping hand.

“We’ve dumped everything that's on the street into dumpsters,” said Batiste. “You got kids, you got adults, you got preschoolers, and everybody is helping. In the world where there's a lot of bad, there's still a lot of good that we don't talk about as much. This would be the good.”

