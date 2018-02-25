Police launch investigation after body found near school - WSMV News 4

Police launch investigation after body found near school

Murfreesboro police are working to determine the cause of death of a woman whose body was found near a school on Sunday.

The body was located in a wooded area near Fortress Boulevard, which is adjacent to Blackman Elementary School.

She does not have a connection to the school, according to police.

Authorities say this was an unattended death, and it remains under investigation. 

