Police launch investigation after body found near school

A man has died after his car became submerged in a creek in Simpson County, Kentucky.More >>
Pekka Rinne made 27 saves for his sixth shutout of the season and the Nashville Predators earned a 4-0 win over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday.More >>
Tonight, Clarksville residents and neighbors band together to clean up debris and salvage what they can. It is during some of the darkest times that we see the best of humanity. There are some who have lost everything in this storm, but they are not alone.More >>
The body was located in a wooded area near Fortress Boulevard, which is adjacent to Blackman Elementary School.More >>
Police have launched an investigation after a woman’s body was found in a ditch on Sunday.More >>
Several possible tornadoes were reported as severe storms pummeled Middle Tennessee on Saturday night.More >>
Authorities confirmed that one person died overnight in Simpson County, Kentucky due to flooding. Logan County authorities confirmed that a possible tornado led to one death overnight as well.More >>
Another bombshell in the affair between Mayor Megan Barry and her former bodyguard, Sgt. Rob Forrest. Forrest's wife, Penny Forrest, filed for divorce on Friday.More >>
The Vol community is mourning the loss of a student from Lawrenceburg this morning after he died overnight in a fraternity boxing contest.More >>
Dickson Police are asking for the public's help to identify suspects that robbed the TriStar Bank inside Kroger on Henslee Drive on Saturday morning.More >>
Several possible tornadoes were reported as severe storms pummeled Middle Tennessee on Saturday night.More >>
Another bombshell in the affair between Mayor Megan Barry and her former bodyguard, Sgt. Rob Forrest. Forrest's wife, Penny Forrest, filed for divorce on Friday.More >>
After News4 exposed allegedly derogatory comments a Mount Juliet High School teacher made towards a Hispanic student, several of his former students took to Facebook to share similarly shocking stories.More >>
It’s unclear which locations will be closing.More >>
He is also accused of posting video of the event to social media.More >>
Dickson Police are asking for the public's help to identify suspects that robbed the TriStar Bank inside Kroger on Henslee Drive on Saturday morning.More >>
As more details emerge on the Florida high school massacre that left 17 people dead, some of the first officers who rushed to the scene are sharing their accounts of the moment they first arrived.More >>
A 16-year-old Mt. Juliet High School junior is used to classmates making fun of his Hispanic heritage, but when a teacher pretended not to remember his name and allegedly began calling him “Austin Fettuccini" in front of other students, he decided to report it. Now he says he's being punished for coming forward.More >>
The Vol community is mourning the loss of a student from Lawrenceburg this morning after he died overnight in a fraternity boxing contest.More >>
A Lawrenceburg man is dead and another man is injured after a crash on I-65S in Brentwood on Monday morning.More >>
