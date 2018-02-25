Woman's body found in Manchester ditch

Police have launched an investigation after a woman’s body was found in a ditch on Sunday.

The Manchester Police Department received a call around 11 a.m. about a body on Interstate Drive. When they arrived to the scene, they found an adult female submerged in water in a ditch.

An autopsy will be performed in the coming days to determine a cause of death.

According to Assistant Police Chief Adam Floied, officers have not ruled out foul play.

The identity of the victim is being withheld until her family is notified of her death.