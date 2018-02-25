Experience the miracurl on ice in virtual reality

You saw the Miracurl on Ice when Team Shuster defeated Sweden to win the United States their first gold medal in curling.

Now you can see all the action behind the scenes.

Virtual reality sponsored by Intel True VR takes you into the Gangnueng Curling Centre during the men's gold medal curling match.

The clip below allows you to get a closer look at all the action.

Men’s Curling





Throughout the PyeongChang Olympics, NBC will be rolling out over 50 hours of live virtual reality content.

In order to access the content it's pretty simple.

Just download the NBC Sports VR App directly to your smartphone device and you're ready to roll.

Here's the entire programming schedule so you never miss a moment of virtual reality action.

Full VR programming schedule



Date





Coverage





Time (ET)





Fri., Feb. 9





Opening Ceremony





8 p.m.*







Alpine Skiing (Men’s Downhill – Training)





9 p.m.





Sat., Feb. 10





Alpine Skiing (Men’s Downhill)





9 p.m.





Sun., Feb. 11





Curling (Mixed Doubles Semifinal)





7:05 p.m.





Mon., Feb. 12





Curling (Mixed Doubles Semifinal)





6:05 a.m.







Snowboard Halfpipe (Women’s Final)





8 p.m.











Snowboard Halfpipe (Men’s Qualifying)





11 p.m.





Tues., Feb. 13





Snowboard Halfpipe (Men’s Final)





8:30 p.m.





Wed., Feb. 14





Figure Skating (Pairs’ Free)





8:30 p.m.





Thurs., Feb. 15





Skeleton (Men’s Final)





7:30 p.m.





Fri., Feb. 16





Skeleton (Women’s Runs)





6:20 a.m.







Figure Skating (Men’s Free)





8 p.m.





Sat., Feb. 17





Short Track (Men’s and Women’s)





5 a.m.







Alpine Skiing (Men’s Giant Slalom)





8:15 p.m.











Alpine Skiing (Men’s Giant Slalom)





11:45 p.m.





Sun., Feb. 18





--





--





Mon., Feb. 19





Ski Jumping (Men’s LH Team)





7:30 a.m.







Figure Skating (Ice Dance)





8 p.m.





Tues., Feb. 20





Alpine Skiing (Women’s Downhill)





9 p.m.





Wed., Feb. 21





Ice Hockey (Women’s Gold Medal Final)





11:10 p.m.





Thurs., Feb. 22





Big Air (Women’s Final)





7:30 p.m.





Fri., Feb. 23





Big Air (Men’s Final)





8 p.m.





Sat., Feb. 24





Ice Hockey (Men’s Gold Medal Final)





11:10 p.m.





Sun., Feb. 25





Closing Ceremony





8 p.m.*





*Indicates same-day delay