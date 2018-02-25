Tornado, flooding leads to multiple deaths in Kentucky

Authorities confirmed that one person died in Simpson County, Kentucky Saturday due to flooding.

Around 2:20 p.m., the Simpson County Sheriff's Office received a report that a vehicle was submerged in Drake's Creek near the low water crossing of Kenny Perry Drive.

A man was found in a submerged vehicle. Simpson County Fire and Rescue were able to recovered the man, but he was deceased. The victim's identity has not been released yet.

In Logan County, authorities confirmed that a possible tornado led to one death. Dallas J. Combs, 79, of Adairville, was killed when her home on Dot Road was destroyed in the storm.

Her 79-year-old husband, John, sustained minor injuries when the home collapsed on him.

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-2 tornado hit Logan County with max winds of 135 mph, and a width of up to 400 yards.

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin confirmed the deaths on Twitter.

We have lost two fellow Kentuckians today due to severe weather events in the western part of our state...The potential for similar weather continues to move into Kentucky overnight...Please take weather watches/warnings seriously, and stay safe #WeAreKY https://t.co/aLsBeL4AU5 — Governor Matt Bevin (@GovMattBevin) February 25, 2018

A possible tornado touchdown in Christian County destroyed units at the Eagle Crossing Apartments in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. Three people were transported to area hospitals with minor injuries, while several others were treated on the scene by EMS.

As many as 14 people were displaced by the possible tornado. They were provided shelter by the Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation Department, as well as the Red Cross.

The following shelters are open to help those in need:

Morgan Community Center, Trimble County, KY

147 Victory Ave

Bedford, KY



National Guard Armory-Carroll County, KY

1828 KY-227

Carrollton, KY



Colvin Community Center - Hardin County, KY

230 Freedom's Way

Radcliff, KY



Heritage Baptist Church - Daviess County, KY

3585 Thruston Dermont Rd

Owensboro, KY



The Gathering Place - Henderson County, KY

1817 North Elm Street

Henderson, KY



Alexandria Community Center - Campbell County, KY

8236 West Main Street

Alexandria, KY



Thomas Jefferson Unitarian Church - Jefferson County, KY

4936 Brownsboro Road

Louisville , KY



First Christian Church - Jeffersonville, IN

3209 Middle Road

Jeffersonville, IN



