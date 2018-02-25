Tornado, flooding leads to multiple deaths in Kentucky

Authorities confirmed that one person died overnight in Simpson County, Kentucky due to flooding.

In Logan County, authorities confirmed that a possible tornado led to one death overnight. Dallas J. Combs, 79, of Adairville, was killed when his home on Dot Road was destroyed in the storm, while his wife sustained severe injuries when the home collapsed on her. John Combs, 79, was outside the home when the tornado hit, and he suffered minor injuries.

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin confirmed the deaths on Twitter.

We have lost two fellow Kentuckians today due to severe weather events in the western part of our state...The potential for similar weather continues to move into Kentucky overnight...Please take weather watches/warnings seriously, and stay safe #WeAreKY https://t.co/aLsBeL4AU5 — Governor Matt Bevin (@GovMattBevin) February 25, 2018

A possible tornado touchdown in Christian County destroyed units at the Eagle Crossing Apartments in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. Three people were transported to area hospitals with minor injuries, while several others were treated on the scene by EMS.

As many as 14 people were displaced by the possible tornado. They were provided shelter by the Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation Department, as well as the Red Cross.

