Sights and Sounds: The 2018 PyeongChang Closing Ceremony

With competition complete and all events decided, the world's elite winter athletes once again converged on PyeongChang Olympic Stadium as the 2018 Olympic Games culminated with the Closing Ceremony Sunday night in South Korea.

A THEME OF PEACE

The 2018 Closing Ceremony featured a number of themes, all centered around an optimistic and peaceful future.

With plenty of K-Pop stars, DJs and dancing, the uptempo farewell featured 900 cast and crew (compared to 1,200 in the Opening Ceremony) and was geared to draw on images of peace to inspire the next wave of athletes from around the world.

Before officially closing the Winter Olympics, IOC President Thomas Bach called these "the Games of new horizons" and asked for faith in the future.

UNITY

As they did in the Opening Ceremony North and South Korea marched together under the Korean Unification Flag.

Iconic moments like the Opening Ceremony handshake between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Kim Yo-jong (sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un), and the women's hockey team playing as a unified group will reamin signature moments from these Olympics. And the hope is that these moments will help build the foundation for the bridge that brings North and South Korea together.

RUSSIA

Athletes from Russia were denied their request to march under their country's flag. The IOC extended its ban, forcing the individuals to march under the Olympic rings flag as "Olympic Athletes from Russia." Two Russian athletes tested positive for doping in PyeongChang -- the only two cases of the Games.

"The IOC would have considered lifting the suspension because the OAR delegation has respected the December 5 decision. However, two athletes failed doping tests here in Pyeongchang," Bach said. "This was hugely disappointing and prevented the IOC lifting the suspension."

ON TO BEIJING

The Olympic flag was officially lowered and replaced with that of the next Winter Olympics host country -- China.

The Olympic flag will next be raised in Beijing on Feb. 4, 2022, after the capital of China was selected to host the 2022 Games over Almaty, Kazakhstan.

DRONE SHOW

At the end of the parade, a fleet of 300 Intel Shooting Star drones took flight for another light show.

The formed the Olympic mascot, Soohorang, who made a heard with his hands before the drones took the shape of a giant beating heart.

USA GARB

The United States entered the Closing Ceremony wearing white puffy bomber jackets accented by knit beanies and American flag bandanas. The outfit, again by Ralph Lauren, was designed to capture vibes from various decades for an "All-American style."

