WSMV News 4

Watch every USA freeskiing medal win at 2018 Winter Olympics

Posted: Updated:
David Wise David Wise
By: Shawn Smith

Between halfpipe and slopestyle, Team USA's freeskiers grabbed a total of four medals at the PyeongChang Olympics.


Each of the medal-winning runs can be found below.


Men's Slopestyle


Gold: Oystein Braaten, Norway
Silver: Nick Goepper, United States

Bronze: Alex Beaulieu-Marchand, Canada



Women's Halfpipe


Gold: Cassie Sharpe, Canada

Silver: Marie Martinod, France
Bronze: Brita Sigourney, United States



Men's Halfpipe


Gold: David Wise, United States

Silver: Alex Ferreira, United States

Bronze: Nico Porteous, New Zealand










Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.